Entertainment news round-up: 30 April - 6 May

Share this with
Email
Facebook
Messenger
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
LinkedIn
Copy this link
These are external links and will open in a new window
A look back at some of the top entertainment stories over the past seven days.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.
The French presidential candidate says files have been leaked to damage him ahead of Sunday's vote.
The US president told the Australian prime minister his country had better healthcare.