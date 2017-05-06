Entertainment news round-up: 30 April - 6 May

A look back at some of the top entertainment stories over the past seven days.

Image copyright BBC/Goodnight Vienna Productions Image caption Peter Kay told BBC Manchester Radio it was the end of the road for his sitcom Car Share after series two finished this week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Top Gun star Val Kilmer confirmed he had cancer, after previously claiming he had "no cancer whatsoever".

Image caption Fans were divided by JK Rowling's tweet saying sorry for killing off Professor Snape in the final book of the Harry Potter series.

Image copyright Edmund Blok for Modern Art Oxford Image caption A 62-year-old veteran of Britain's black art scene, Lubaina Himid, is in the running for the £25,000 Turner Prize after organisers scrapped its 50 age limit.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Adele earned £40m last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, making her joint 19th in the list of the UK and Ireland's richest music acts.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brad Pitt revealed he quit drinking and started therapy to help him get through his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Image copyright Ben Gabbe Image caption Comme des Garcons' designer Rei Kawakubo was honoured at this year's Met Gala in New York. But who wore her designs on the red carpet?

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Payne and Cheryl reportedly named their baby Bear, prompting a mixed reaction on social media.

Image copyright Matt Crossick Image caption Johnny Depp's former managers claimed the star is fed his lines through an earpiece so he doesn't have to memorise his scripts.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were given stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Russell said: "Simply put Goldie, I cherish you and all the stars in the sky or on the boulevard can't hold a candle to that."

