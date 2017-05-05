Fans frustrated over Harry Styles tickets

Image copyright Isabel Infantes

Harry Styles fans take to Twitter to complain after tickets to his world tour sell out in less than two hours, Carly Simon sings the 'lost' fourth verse of You're So Vain for the first time, Ed Sheeran joins Stormzy on stage plus Serge from Kasabian predicts who would win in a fight between singer Tom and himself.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.