Coronation Street's Bethany grooming plot up for British Soap Awards

Image copyright Mark Bruce/ITV Image caption Bethany (Lucy Fallon) has been tricked by Nathan (Christopher Harper)

The grooming of Coronation Street's Bethany is one of the most talked-about soap storylines of recent years.

Now the plot, which sees the 16-year-old abused by Nathan, has two nominations at the British Soap Awards.

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, is nominated for best actress, while her unfolding nightmare is in the running to be named best storyline.

The story sees Nathan, played by Christopher Harper, exploit the schoolgirl to have sex with strangers.

After luring her into a relationship and persuading her to move in with him, viewers have seen him tell her she was responsible for the theft of a friend's camera equipment.

He then made her believe the only way to make up for it was for her to sleep with his friend - and the storyline is expected to continue for some time to come.

The depiction has been praised by some charities and campaigners, while other viewers have complained it is too harrowing to be shown before the watershed.

Image caption EastEnders scenes featuring Lee Carter (Danny Boy Hatchard) have been nominated

The winners of the British Soap Awards will be announced during a live ceremony broadcast from the Lowry in Salford on Saturday 3 June.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best British soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best actor

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale)

John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, Hollyoaks)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best actress

Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, Coronation Street)

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)

Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, Emmerdale)

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)

Villain of the year

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis, Doctors)

Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)

Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, Emmerdale)

Persephone Swales-Dawson (Nico Blake, Hollyoaks)

Image caption EastEnders' Tameka Empson is up for best comedy performance

Best comedy performance

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best newcomer

Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street)

Ritu Aryu (Dr Megan Sharma, Doctors)

Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Duncan James (Ryan Knight, Hollyoaks)

Best storyline

Coronation Street: The grooming of Bethany

Doctors:Rhiannon's second chance

EastEnders: Lee's mental health

Emmerdale: Ashley's dementia

Hollyoaks: Teenage cancer

Best single episode

Coronation Street: Kylie's death

Doctors: A Christmas Carol

EastEnders: Lee on the edge

Emmerdale: Ashley's point of view

Hollyoaks: What Is consent?

Image copyright Andrew Boyce/ITV Image caption Emmerdale's Charlotte Bellamy and John Middleton are both nominated

Best male dramatic performance

Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey, Doctors)

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)

John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best female dramatic performance

Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, Coronation Street)

Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid, Doctors)

Diane Parish (Denise Fox, EastEnders)

Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, Emmerdale)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best on-screen partnership

Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Norris Cole & Mary Taylor, Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

James Bye & Lacey Turner (Martin & Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)

John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley & Laurel Thomas, Emmerdale)

Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright, Hollyoaks)

Best young actor

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, Coronation Street)

Bleu Landau (Dennis Rickman, EastEnders)

Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)

Ela May Demircan (Leah Barnes, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the year

Coronation Street: Michelle's goodbye to Ruairi

Doctors:Haunted by his voices

EastEnders: Ronnie & Ronnie's exit

Emmerdale: The Hotten Bypass pile up

Hollyoaks: Jade says goodbye to Alfie

