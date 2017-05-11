Entertainment & Arts

'Madonna is a movie killer'

Madonna Image copyright Getty Images

Frank Ocean responds to legal action taken against him by his own father, TLC experience a social media backlash after Chili says "all lives matter", Madonna's acting is slammed by a Broadway legend plus Thom Yorke is to write a new soundtrack to a classic Italian horror movie and new music from Linkin Park and The National.

