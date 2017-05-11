Geoffrey Bayldon: Catweazle actor dies aged 93

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bayldon played the lead role in Catweazle, which ran for two series from 1970

British actor Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93, his agency has confirmed.

He was best known for playing the lead role in TV series Catweazle, and the Crowman in Worzel Gummidge.

The actor's film credits include To Sir With Love and The Pink Panther Strikes Again, as well as big-screen versions of Porridge and Steptoe and Son.

He famously turned down the lead role in Doctor Who twice, but did eventually make an appearance on the show in 1979.

Image caption Bayldon's TV credits include Heartbeat, Casualty and My Family

Bayldon was born in Leeds on 7 January 1924.

After studying at the Hull College of Architecture, he began acting and trained at the Old Vic Theatre School.

He went on to star in a whole host of films and TV shows - including playing Q in 1967's Casino Royale, which was loosely based on Ian Fleming's first James Bond novel.

But it was his roles in Catweazle, which ran for two years from 1970, and Worzel Gummidge, which ran from 1979-81, that were his most famous.

Bayldon also made appearances in TV series including Z-Cars, The Avengers and The Tomorrow People and, more recently, Heartbeat, Casualty and My Family.

