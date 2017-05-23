Netflix viewers like comedy over their cornflakes
You wake up and what's the first thing you watch as you're planning your breakfast (avo on toast anyone)?
The answer is comedy shows, according to new data released by streaming service Netflix.
We're much more likely to need a laugh first thing in the morning, its research suggests.
Here's a look at what a streaming TV diet might be over a 24-hour period:
Brekkie
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
How I Met Your Mother
Lunch
Mad Men
Orange Is The New Black
Bloodline
Dinner
Stranger Things
Breaking Bad
The OA
Suppertime
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Master Of None
Bojack Horseman
Midnight munchies
Chef's Table
Making A Murderer
Planet Earth
Users worldwide are 34% more likely to choose shows like How I Met Your Mother and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air at around 6am rather than any other time.
Nearly half (47%) of Netflix viewers opt for dramas during the lunch period, while thrillers such as Stranger Things are becoming more popular by evening up until 11pm when comedies are back on the agenda.
Night owls (those watching between midnight and 6am) are the most likely to watch a documentary, the research found.
Netflix analysed six months of streaming data from 22 countries around the world to mark four years since the first series of political drama House of Cards was released in one go on the streaming service in 2013, which paved the way for so-called "binge watching".
Series five of House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, will stream on Netflix on 30 May.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.