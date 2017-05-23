Netflix viewers like comedy over their cornflakes

Image copyright JonesEnt/Kobal/Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Will Smith for breakfast?

You wake up and what's the first thing you watch as you're planning your breakfast (avo on toast anyone)?

The answer is comedy shows, according to new data released by streaming service Netflix.

We're much more likely to need a laugh first thing in the morning, its research suggests.

Here's a look at what a streaming TV diet might be over a 24-hour period:

Brekkie

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

How I Met Your Mother

Lunch

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Orange is the New Black

Mad Men

Orange Is The New Black

Bloodline

Dinner

Image copyright Sky Image caption Breaking Bad is a hit with viewers in the evening

Stranger Things

Breaking Bad

The OA

Suppertime

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Master Of None

Bojack Horseman

Midnight munchies

Image caption Wind down with David Attenborough's Planet Earth

Chef's Table

Making A Murderer

Planet Earth

Users worldwide are 34% more likely to choose shows like How I Met Your Mother and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air at around 6am rather than any other time.

Nearly half (47%) of Netflix viewers opt for dramas during the lunch period, while thrillers such as Stranger Things are becoming more popular by evening up until 11pm when comedies are back on the agenda.

Image copyright MRC II LP/Sky Image caption Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright star in House of Cards

Night owls (those watching between midnight and 6am) are the most likely to watch a documentary, the research found.

Netflix analysed six months of streaming data from 22 countries around the world to mark four years since the first series of political drama House of Cards was released in one go on the streaming service in 2013, which paved the way for so-called "binge watching".

Series five of House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, will stream on Netflix on 30 May.

