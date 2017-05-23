Sir Roger Moore: a life in pictures

Sir Roger Moore has died in Switzerland aged 89 after a short battle with cancer. The actor will forever be remembered for his most famous role as James Bond 007, which he made his own through a unique brand of humour and swagger.

We look back at this life and career through a selection of pictures.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Roger Moore rose to fame on the charm and good looks that accompanied his skill as an actor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Here's a very young Roger, pictured in 1953 with Jennifer Haking, as he began his career as a model.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He was a keen rider and made sure to start his day with his horses when pursuing his acting career in Hollywood in the late 1950s.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One of his earliest roles was playing Ivanhoe in 1958 in a television remake of Walter Scott's classic novel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Roger was married four times. His second wife was the acclaimed singer Dorothy Squires and they were together for 15 years.

Image copyright Peter Ruck Image caption From 1962 to 1969, Sir Roger became one of the UK's most popular TV stars playing the Saint, aka the debonair Simon Templar, a conman whose mission was stealing from the corrupt wealthy.

Image copyright PA Image caption Riding high on his popularity on and off screen, Sir Roger enjoys a fun moment in the limelight at the London Boat Show in 1970.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 1971 Sir Roger landed the joint lead role in the action/comedy TV show The Persuaders! alongside Tony Curtis. Sir Roger played Lord Brett Sinclair and Curtis the self-made millionaire Danny Wilde.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Roger starred with Britt Ekland in the 1974 Bond movie the Man with the Golden Gun in which they faced by the evil Scaramanga, played by Sir Christopher Lee. The movie was one of seven 007 features with Sir Roger in the leading role.

Image copyright pa Image caption Sir Roger was invited to perform a sketch along with Sir Michael Caine at the London Palladium in honour of the Queen Mother's birthday in 1990.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Roger was an active supporter of the global children's charity Unicef and got together with US comedian Whoopi Goldberg - and a muppet - in 2005 to front a campaign highlighting the impact of Aids and HIV on children.

Image copyright PA Image caption The actor received a knighthood for his charity work in 2003.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Roger was an international star throughout his life and was guest of honour at a racing event in Germany with his last wife, Kristina Tholstrop, in 2013.

