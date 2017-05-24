'Our strut is reduced to a stagger'
- 24 May 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
Take That postpone more gigs in the wake of the Manchester attack, Morrissey releases a controversial statement criticising British politicians, while The Courteeners (pictured above) and Miley Cyrus dedicate live performances to victims and families, plus Paul McCartney pays tribute to the late Roger Moore.
