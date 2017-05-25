Baz Luhrmann says more of his Netflix show The Get Down is 'unlikely'

Image copyright Netflix Image caption The first series of The Get Down ran to 11 episodes

Director Baz Luhrmann has admitted that a second series of The Get Down "is unlikely to happen" following reports the show has been axed by Netflix.

He said a film directing commitment meant he was unable to agree to a second series of the show, about the rise of hip-hop in 1970s New York.

"It kills me I can't split myself into two and make myself available to both productions," he wrote on Facebook.

Fans of the show have reacted angrily to reports it has been cancelled.

"You cannot cancel The Get Down. I'm in too deep," wrote Petty Labelle on Twitter. "I am addicted and this is going to cause mayhem in my life."

Another Twitter user said it was "a sad day for television" that a drama with "representation, compelling and complex characters [and] phenomenal music" would not continue.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luhrmann said making the show had been a "remarkable experience"

In a lengthy post, Luhrmann said his inability to commit himself to The Get Down had "understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony".

"But the simple truth is, I make movies," he continued. "And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life."

The Australian director, whose films include Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge! and 2013's The Great Gatsby, suggested The Get Down could have a future as a stage show or live concert.

"The spirit of The Get Down, and the story it has begun to tell... it has its own life," he continued.

"One that lives on today and will continue to be told somewhere, somehow, because of you, the fans and the supporters."

Image copyright Netflix Image caption It is rare for a Netflix show not to extend beyond one season

When it premiered on Netflix last year, The Get Down was said to be the most expensive TV series ever made with a reported budget of $120m (£92.5m). Luhrmann later denied this, adding: "I think it's on the high end of storytelling."

Only the first six episodes of the first series were made available last August, with the remaining five following in April this year.

Subscription service Netflix is home to such popular dramas as House of Cards, Stranger Things and Narcos.

The Get Down was produced for the streaming giant by Sony Pictures Television as part of a deal struck in 2013.

