BBC Store to shut its doors in November

Image caption The service was launched with some fanfare in November 2015

A BBC service that let people buy and "keep" BBC shows is to close less than two years on from its 2015 launch.

A spokesman for BBC Store said demand had not been as strong as had been hoped and that it did not "make sense" to invest in the service further.

BBC Store was intended as an extension of the BBC iPlayer, where content expires 30 days after broadcast.

A message on its website said the BBC would "continue to find new ways of making BBC archive content available".

"We do hope you enjoyed discovering some wonderful programmes, old and new," the message added.

More than 7,000 hours of TV was initially made available through the BBC Store, with shows typically costing £1.89 an episode.

Offerings included Early to Bed, a rarely seen Alan Bleasdale work from 1975, and The Power of the Daleks, a "lost" Doctor Who adventure from 1966 that was reconstructed in animated form.

Image copyright BBC Store Image caption The Power of the Daleks was among the service's more high-profile offerings

With hit programmes such as Sherlock and Doctor Who available on subscription sites Netflix and Amazon Prime, though, the BBC Store found there was less demand to download programmes to keep.

Viewers will be able to watch their purchases via the BBC Store website or through the BBC Store app until 1 November, after which they will no longer be available.

Customers will be refunded for the shows they have purchased, either in cash or with Amazon Video vouchers.

Those who opt for the latter will receive 10% more than they are owed, as a goodwill gesture.

A BBC representative would not reveal how many people would be affected but said the service had been part of the corporation's attempts to generate income outside the licence fee.

