Despacito breaks UK singles chart record

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Despacito, performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, is sung in Spanish

Not content with topping the charts, being impossibly catchy and featuring Justin Bieber on the remix, Despacito has now also broken a chart record.

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi's single has become the longest-running foreign language number one in UK chart history.

The song notched up 129,000 combined sales this week to secure its fourth week at top of the singles chart.

Despacito is sung in Spanish, although many of Bieber's lines are in English.

Only nine other foreign-language songs, such as Gangnam Style and The Ketchup Song, have ever topped the UK singles chart.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Justin Bieber features on the Despacito remix

Until Despacito came along, Chanson D'Amour by vocal jazz group Manhattan Transfer held the record for the longest foreign-language stay at number one, spending three weeks at the top in 1977.

Bieber also held the number two position with I'm The One - his collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

Captain Ska's Liar Liar, which criticises Prime Minister Theresa May, landed at number four - this week's highest new entry.

Liam Payne's Strip That Down stayed at number three while Shawn Mendes's There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back dropped to five.

Top five singles Artist Title 1) Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber Despacito 2) DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper I'm The One 3) Liam Payne Strip That Down 4) Captain Ska Liar Liar 5) Shawn Mendes There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Album chart

It's not often that a group climbs 83 places to reach the top of the chart, but of course The Beatles are no ordinary group.

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, an album almost as famous for its front cover as its music, has raced back up the chart on the week of its 50th birthday.

Ed Sheeran and Rag'n'Bone Man continued to linger in the top five, at number two and three respectively.

The Charlatans claimed the highest new entry at number four, with Different Day.

Top five albums Artist Title 1) The Beatles Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 2) Ed Sheeran Divide 3) Rag'n'Bone Man Human 4) The Charlatans Different Days 5) Harry Styles Harry Styles

