Serpentine Gallery unveils climate-aware pavilion

Image copyright PA Image caption The temporary structure will stand beside the Serpentine gallery all summer

This year's pavilion at the Serpentine Gallery in London will be ready for whatever the great British weather has in store for it.

Designed by Diebedo Francis Kere, the tree-inspired structure - which opens on Friday - has a dish-shaped roof that will act as a funnel when it rains.

Kere, the 17th artist invited to design a summer pavilion for the gallery, hails from Gando in Burkina Faso.

"Fundamental to my architecture is a sense of openness," he explained.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kere was born in Burkina Faso and is based in Berlin

"In times of rain, the roof becomes a funnel channelling water into the heart of the structure.

"This rain collection acts symbolically, highlighting water as a fundamental resource for human survival and prosperity."

Image copyright AFP Image caption The timber canopy will funnel rainwater through a circular opening

The Evening Standard called the asymmetric structure displays "admirable precision and concision".

"The initial impression is of loose, flowing curves," Robert Bevan said, going on to praise its "millimetre accuracy."

Image copyright AFP Image caption A thin layer of polycarbonate will stop water dripping through the wooden lattice

Ai Weiwei, Frank Gehry and Sou Fujimoto are among the other artists who have designed a pavilion for the gallery's Kensington Gardens site.

The temporary structure, which will host a cafe during the day and talks and events at night, will remain open to the public until 8 October.

