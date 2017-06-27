Were Radiohead 'dirge-like' at Glasto?
- 27 June 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Following their 20th anniversary headline slot at Glastonbury, Radiohead's re-release of OK Computer tops the midweek chart, though one former Strictly contestant might not be queuing up for his copy, plus new rules on streaming could mean an end to one artist dominating the top ten, a new video from Calvin Harris and Pharrell and Geri Halliwell performs her George Michael tribute on The One Show.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.