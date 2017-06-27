Major English arts venues get funding cuts to help regions

Image copyright Johan Persson Image caption The National Theatre, which is currently staging Salome (pictured), had had a 3% cut

Four of England's biggest arts venues have had their public funding cut in order to boost culture in the regions.

The National Theatre, Southbank Centre, Royal Opera House and Royal Shakespeare Company will lose £2.5m of Arts Council England funding per year between them.

Arts Council chair Sir Nicholas Serota told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that funding for 2018 to 2022 will "take more money out of London".

He said it would instead go to a range of "new, mainly smaller organisations".

Image copyright OMA Image caption The planned Factory arts centre in Manchester will get funding

London 'must still thrive'

Launching the new funding deal in Leicester on Tuesday, Sir Nicholas said "many parts of the country need" more funding, while acknowledging it was "vital that London continues to thrive".

The Southbank Centre's annual grant will drop by 4%, while the National Theatre and Royal Opera House - also in the capital - will have their subsidies cut by 3% from 2018/19.

The RSC, which is based in Stratford-upon-Avon, will also see its grant shrink by 3%.

Image copyright Sarah Lee Image caption Outgoing Shakespeare's Globe artistic director Emma Rice has funding for a new theatre company

The Arts Council is increasing the number of organisations it funds from around 700 to 831. Sir Nicholas said diversity was also an important driving force for the next funding period.

Manchester venue boost

The total annual budget for government funding distributed by Arts Council England will be £409m - £42.4m more than the currently figure. Libraries and museums are included for the first time.

One of the big investments will be in The Factory, a major new arts centre in Manchester.

It will be run by the Manchester International Festival, which will see its annual funding increase from £729,134 this year to £9.8m in 2019/20, when the venue is due to open.

The Factory "will have an international position from the outset", Sir Nicholas said on the Today programme. "It will be a flagship organisation just as Tate Modern has been."

Money for 'unlikely' places

He added: "Over the last decade or more we've seen great galleries created in places that were previously thought of as unlikely such as Margate, Nottingham and Wakefield.

"That's what the investment is about. It's about giving people outside London the opportunity to experience the best."

New organisations to get funding will include OpenUp Music in Bristol, which empowers young disabled musicians to develop inclusive orchestral accessible instruments.

A new company - Wise Children, created and led by Shakespeare's Globe's outgoing artistic director Emma Rice - has also been awarded funding.

She announced her resignation last October after a row with the theatre's board over the use of artificial lights and sound.

Arts Council England invests money from the government and the National Lottery to support arts and culture across England.

