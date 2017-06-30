Notes for Brooklyn Beckham (from an old man to a young man)

From the section

Brooklyn Beckham's first photography book, What I See, has been published to somewhat mixed reviews.

Here are a few thoughts:

Don't caption your photographs. Your pictures can speak for themselves.

Edit. Less is more. Take a leaf out of Ernest Hemmingway's book: 'I write one page of masterpiece to 91pages of s***. I try to put the s*** in the wastebasket.'

The snide remarks being made about your work are cheap and self-serving. Ignore them.

If you haven't already done so, go see some Magnum photographers. Ask their advice.

Don't ignore them.

Finding your own distinct visual language takes time and experimentation and experience. Be patient. You can't be a master without first being an apprentice.

Mary McCartney would be a good mentor.

Sincerity is an artist's ballast. Critics often call it wrong. If you mean it, do it.

Be curious.

Stop biting your nails.

