Entertainment news round-up: 24-30 June

A look back at some of the top entertainment stories over the past seven days.

Image copyright Getty Images

Radiohead headlined the first night of the Glastonbury festival with an "absorbing, challenging and achingly beautiful" set that was "typically Radiohead" according to BBC Music reporter Mark Savage.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Barry Gibb performs Stayin' Alive at Glastonbury 2017

On the last day of Glastonbury it was time for something completely different as Barry Gibb performed Bee Gees classics in the festival's coveted "legend spot".

This week saw the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book's publication. We looked at the way the boy wizard has cast a spell on the cultural landscape over the last two decades.

Image copyright AFP/Drivetribe/Amazon Prime Video

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond opened up about how he thought he was going to die when he crashed a car earlier this month.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond remembered

Marmalade sandwiches were raised in tribute to Michael Bond, the creator of beloved children's character Paddington Bear, who died at the age of 91.

Image copyright Getty Images

Adele paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire at her Wembley Stadium concert on Wednesday and encouraged fans to donate money to help survivors.

Image copyright Getty Images

"Real" people took to a catwalk in Manchester's city centre for a live "self-portrait of the city" - an idea dreamed up by artist Jeremy Deller.

Image caption L to R: Radio 1 DJs Greg James, Annie Mac and Clara Amfo

Radio One controller Ben Cooper admitted to being concerned about recruiting new talented presenters, saying "it's really weird how it's getting harder."

Image copyright Emma Watson/Reese Witherspoon/Inst

Emma Watson has one and so does Reese Witherspoon. But are celebrity book clubs a great thing for reading? We looked under the cover.

Image copyright Reuters

Eurovision Song Contest bosses said they were fining Ukraine over its organisation of this year's competition in Kiev, whose problems included a stage invasion during a performance by the previous year's winner.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.