Coronation Street: Ofcom investigates soap over omnibus episode

Image copyright PA Image caption Lucy Fallon has been praised for her portrayal of Bethany Platt

Coronation Street is being investigated for showing child grooming scenes before the watershed.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom received five complaints after the scenes were shown in a Saturday morning omnibus of the soap on ITV2.

They showed three men paying for sex then following teenager Bethany Platt, played by Lucy Fallon, into a bedroom.

Another character, Shona Ramsey, was also seen being beaten and stamped on by a group of men in a separate scene.

An Ofcom spokesman said: "We're investigating whether this Saturday morning omnibus episode contained scenes that were unsuitable for broadcast at that time."

Five people made complaints about the omnibus, shown at 08:50 BST on 3 June.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The story of Bethany being groomed by Nathan has gripped viewers

The episodes had been shown earlier that week on ITV, but in evening slots.

The long-running storyline has seen Bethany, 17, groomed by her much older boyfriend Nathan Curtis, played by Chris Harper.

Ofcom also assessed - but decided not to investigate - 24 complaints made about the grooming storyline shown in separate episodes in June, broadcast in the evening on ITV.

There were also 73 complaints about a drug-taking scene on the soap, when character Daniel Osbourne took cocaine and GHB, that the regulator decided not to investigate.

'Distressing social issues'

"We assessed complaints about storylines in this soap, which featured drug use and grooming," said the spokesman.

"We concluded that both storylines were clearly signposted, and were the culmination of long-running plots that were likely to have been within the audience's expectations.

"The drug use was not shown in a positive light, and we took into account Coronation Street's history of exploring distressing social issues."

