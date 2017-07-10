Where's Jay-Z's 4:44 record gone?
- 10 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Stevie Nicks joins Tom Petty on stage in Hyde Park while Noel Gallagher does the same for U2 at Twickenham. Plus some TRNSMT festival goers have a message for Radiohead and Jay Z drops out of the US charts entirely.
