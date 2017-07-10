Wimbledon: The stars spotted watching the tennis

Wimbledon has begun, which means the stars are out watching the tennis - wearing a mixture of smiles, sunglasses and serious looks on their faces.

Image copyright AFP Image caption David Beckham was among the famous faces who attended the first week of Wimbledon. He even brought his mum along with him to watch a match

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix's Jade Thirwell sat behind Pixie Geldof in Centre Court

Image copyright Google Image caption Stephen Fry and his husband Elliott Spencer got to sit in the royal box

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As did A Question of Sport's Matt Dawson and presenters Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt, model Erin O'Connor and presenter Laura Whitmore got together away from the courts

Image copyright PA Image caption Preacher star Dominic Cooper (right) and Taken star Sam Spruell looked serious mid-game

Image copyright AFP Image caption Olympian cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny waved to fans on Centre Court

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McFly's Dougie Poynter didn't seem to notice Charlie XCX was sitting behind him on opening day

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption And A League of Their Own stars Jamie Rednapp and Jack Whitehall took a break inbetween games to pose for cameras

