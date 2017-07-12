Ariana Grande made an honorary citizen of Manchester

Image copyright Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest Image caption Grande organised and performed at the One Love Manchester concert in June

Ariana Grande is being made an honorary citizen of Manchester as a thank you from the city for the way she responded to the arena attack in May.

The city council passed the motion unanimously at a special meeting.

The singer was praised for returning to stage the One Love Manchester concert less than two weeks after the attack on her arena gig, which killed 22 people.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said it would have been understandable if she hadn't returned.

"But no - instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform," he said.

"In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund.

"And that's why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester."

