Stormzy makes political history
- 13 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An album of unreleased Michael Jackson material is to be auctioned but the buyer won't be able to release any of it, country legend Loretta Lynn has postponed a new album after suffering from a stroke, a Croydon MP quotes Stormzy in the Commons plus new music from Selena Gomez, Lana Del Rey and the return of Tricky.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.