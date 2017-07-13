Emmys 2017: Westworld leads Stranger Things in nominations

Image copyright HBO Image caption Thandie Newton plays Maeve, who runs a brothel at a saloon

Westworld leads the drama nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, with its British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton among the nominees.

The HBO sci-fi series has 22 nominations in total, while comedy show Saturday Night Live also has 22.

Stranger Things and Feud: Bette and Joan are up for 18 each, followed by comedy Veep with 17.

Among the other British nominees, Ewan McGregor, Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys have two nominations each.

Image copyright HBO Image caption Reese Witherspoon (left) and Nicole Kidman (right), pictured with Shailene Woodley, are nominated for Big Little Lies

Other big names on the list include Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon - both for Big Little Lies.

Oscar winner Viola Davis is nominated for How To Get Away With Murder while Susan Sarandon, who played Bette Davis in Feud: Bette and Joan, also gets a nod.

Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Sherlock: The Lying Detective. His competition for best lead actor in a limited series or movie includes Robert De Niro, who's shortlisted for playing fraudster Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies.

The new season of Game of Thrones isn't nominated because it is starting too late to be eligible this year.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on 17 September.

