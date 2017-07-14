Dunkirk world premiere: Prince Harry meets veterans and stars
Prince Harry meets World War Two veterans and stars of the film Dunkirk at its world premiere.
Dunkirk, a World War Two film directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, whose stars include Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and former One Direction member Harry Styles, had its world premiere on Thursday at the Odeon in Leicester Square, central London.
They were joined by Prince Harry, who was accompanied on the red carpet by 96-year-old veteran George Wagner (second left).
Later, the prince met the stars of the film.
The prince also greeted his namesake, Harry Styles, who makes his acting debut in Dunkirk.
Before the showing of the film, the prince met veterans of Dunkirk - now in their 90s - to hear about their experiences of the conflict.
Many of those same veterans attended the screening of the film.
Tom Hardy, who plays Farrier - a pilot attempting to repel airborne attacks by the Luftwaffe during the Dunkirk evacuations - posed in front of a Spitfire on the red carpet.
Director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas took part in a Q&A about the movie.