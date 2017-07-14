Dunkirk world premiere: Prince Harry meets veterans and stars

Prince Harry meets World War Two veterans and stars of the film Dunkirk at its world premiere.

  • The cast of Dunkirk PA

    Dunkirk, a World War Two film directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, whose stars include Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and former One Direction member Harry Styles, had its world premiere on Thursday at the Odeon in Leicester Square, central London.

  • Prince Harry arriving at the premiere PA

    They were joined by Prince Harry, who was accompanied on the red carpet by 96-year-old veteran George Wagner (second left).

  • Prince Harry meeting stars of the film PA

    Later, the prince met the stars of the film.

  • Prince Harry meets singer Harry Styles Reuters

    The prince also greeted his namesake, Harry Styles, who makes his acting debut in Dunkirk.

  • Prince Harry meeting a veteran at the premiere Getty Images

    Before the showing of the film, the prince met veterans of Dunkirk - now in their 90s - to hear about their experiences of the conflict.

  • Dunkirk veterans Getty Images

    Many of those same veterans attended the screening of the film.

  • Tom Hardy with a spitfire Getty Images

    Tom Hardy, who plays Farrier - a pilot attempting to repel airborne attacks by the Luftwaffe during the Dunkirk evacuations - posed in front of a Spitfire on the red carpet.

  • Christopher Nolan Getty Images

    Director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas took part in a Q&A about the movie.

