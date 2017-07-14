Ed Sheeran played in Russell Crowe's pub
Beyonce has shared the first picture of her twin babies Sir and Rumi, it's the first night of this year's Proms season, Russell Crowe shares a story about his private performance by a Glasto headliner, there is new music from the likes of Arcade Fire, Chase and Status and The Script plus we'll be backstage on the first day of this weekend's Latitude Festival.
