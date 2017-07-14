John Bernecker: Walking Dead filming stops after stuntman death

Stuntman John Bernecker has died after suffering a fall on the set of The Walking Dead.

AMC Networks said production on the eight season of the hit zombie TV series was "temporarily" shut down after Wednesday's "tragic" accident.

A coroner in Georgia confirmed Bernecker died of blunt force trauma in hospital in Atlanta.

The stuntman's other credits include Black Panther, Logan and the 2015 version of Fantastic Four.

The AMC Network said they were "saddened" Bernecker "suffered serious injuries", in a statement released before his death was confirmed.

Image copyright Gene Page/AMC Image caption British actor Andrew Lincoln is among the stars of The Walking Dead

Actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie in the show, tweeted: "Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today."

Walking Dead's executive producer Gale Anne Hurd added: "We are all praying for him, his family, friends and colleagues."

The show stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus and Cohan as the survivors of an epidemic that has wiped out much of humanity after a zombie apocalypse.

Based on the comic books by Robert Kirkman, the show is due to return to screens in October.

