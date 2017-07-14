Vogue criticised over Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 'gender fluid' claim

Image copyright INEZ AND VINOODH/VOGUE Image caption Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in the US Vogue photoshoot

Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid's US Vogue photoshoot has led to controversy after the magazine said they were "embracing gender fluidity".

The cover shows the former One Directioner and the US model in colourful suits.

In the interview inside, they talk about borrowing each other's clothes.

But readers have mocked the magazine for its definition of the phrase and the fact that what you wear does not make you "gender fluid".

'It's about shapes'

Vogue describes a conversation between the pair, with Hadid telling Malik: "I shop in your closet all the time, don't I?".

The 24-year-old singer then replies that he borrowed an Anna Sui T-shirt from her, adding: "I like that shirt. And if it's tight on me, so what? It doesn't matter if it was made for a girl."

Hadid, 22, agrees, saying: "Totally. It's not about gender. It's about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day.

"And anyway, it's fun to experiment."

Image copyright INEZ AND VINOODH/VOGUE

Vogue writer Maya Singer comments in the piece, in US Vogue's August issue, that for many young people "gender is a more or less arbitrary distraction" and that there is "a terrific opportunity for play".

She says "this new blase attitude toward gender codes marks a radical break", adding: "For these millennials, at least, descriptives like boy or girl rank pretty low on the list of important qualities - and the way they dress reflects that."

'Such a big jump'

But poet Tyler Ford, who's quoted in the accompanying article exploring gender norms, tweeted (with an eyeroll emoji): "The only mention of the word 'trans' is by me via interview."

Journalist and author Hannah Orenstein said she would have preferred Tyler to have been profiled instead of Hadid and Malik, tweeting: "Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because... they borrow each other's clothes sometimes?"

Another reader noted on Twitter: "Y'all notice Zayn isn't out here wearing dresses."

And Colette Fahy wrote: "All Z & G say is that they borrow each other's clothes. Such a big jump for the mag to declare gender fluidity."

