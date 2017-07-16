Jodie Whittaker: Doctor Who's 13th Time Lord to be a woman

Image caption Whittaker was announced in a trailer after the Wimbledon men's final

Jodie Whittaker has been announced as Doctor Who's 13th Time Lord - the first woman to get the role.

She was revealed in a trailer that was broadcast on BBC One at the end of the Wimbledon men's singles final.

The Broadchurch star succeeds Peter Capaldi, who took the role in 2013 and leaves in this year's Christmas special.

Whittaker, 35, said it was "overwhelming, as a feminist" to become the next Doctor.

She will make her debut on the sci-fi show when the Doctor regenerates in the Christmas Day show.

The Huddersfield-born star had become a late favourite to become the Doctor.

There will be a familiar face for her on set - Doctor Who's new showrunner is Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall.

Whittaker said: "I'm beyond excited to begin this epic journey - with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet.

"It's more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."

She said it feels "incredible" to take on the role, saying: "It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be."

And she told fans not to be "scared" by her gender.

"Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change," she said, adding: "The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one."

She has another link with Doctor Who - one of her co-stars on Broadchurch was 10th Doctor David Tennant.

Chibnall said the 13th Doctor was always going to be a woman.

He said: "I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice.

"Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way."

Chibnall is taking over from Steven Moffat, who leaves at the same time as Capaldi.

Capaldi had said that he wanted to see a woman replace him in the Tardis.

He said: "Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker's work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm.

"She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She's going to be a fantastic Doctor."

Former companions Billie Piper and Karen Gillan had called for a female Time Lord, with writer Mark Gatiss saying it was the perfect time for a woman to take the lead role.

Pearl Mackie, who plays current companion Bill Potts, posted a picture of herself with a pink Tardis at Lovebox festival on Sunday, with the message: "Wonder who is inside..?!". Some took it as a sign the next Doctor was to be a woman.

'It's about time'

Dedicated Whovians were quick to react to the news of Jodie Whittaker taking over the Tardis.

Doctor Who writer Jenny Colgan, who has written for the series' books and audio dramas, said: "I am of course incredibly excited the new Doctor is a woman; Steven Moffat has been paving the way for this for ages and it is absolutely about time.

"I can't imagine what it's like for Jodie: she must be so scared and excited all at once, but I couldn't be happier, and 100% can't wait to write for her."

Will Howells, who writes for the Doctor Who magazine and has been a fan for 25 years, said: "In 2017, there shouldn't be anything major about a TV series changing from a male lead to a female one. We'll also maybe see a solo male companion as a regular feature for the first time.

"I don't think it's a risky choice at all but if a show that can go anywhere and do anything can't take risks, what can?"

And science fiction and fantasy author Paul Cornell said: "It's always been time for a woman Doctor and it's great we got there.

"Well done to Steven Moffat for laying the groundwork. She's going to be amazing. And that first episode of hers is going to get a lot of new people watching."

Whittaker starred as Beth Latimer in the three series of the ITV crime drama Broadchurch as the mother of a murdered boy.

As well as TV work, Whittaker has appeared on the big screen, in One Day, Attack the Block and St Trinian's.

The trailer showed a hooded figure walking through woods, with birdsong and breath the only sounds heard. An empty palm was pictured, on which a key appeared - before Whittaker's face was glimpsed.

Viewers then saw her take off her hood, smile and walk towards the Tardis.

Each Doctor has their own distinctive look. Whittaker said the cloak is not part of her official Doctor Who outfit, however and that she does not yet know what she will wear.

