Music News LIVE: 19 July

Music News LIVE

It's been the song of the summer and now Despacito has a new title under its belt - the most streamed song of all time, Madonna is trying to stop auction of a letter from her former lover, the late rapper Tupac, John Legend has criticised Donald Trump's attempts to repeal Obamacare and Arcade Fire explain their new album concept.

