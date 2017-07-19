BBC pay: Who earns what?

The BBC has, for the first time, published salaries of its highest paid stars - with all those earning £150,000 or more included.

The salaries are grouped into categories of £50,000 and are for the financial year 2016-17, where they came directly from the licence fee.

Radio

CHRIS EVANS (Pay bracket: £2,200,000 - £2,249,999)

Chris Evans, who is the top earner on the list, has hosted Radio 2's Breakfast Show every weekday morning since 2010. He also co-presented one series of TV show Top Gear.

STEVE WRIGHT (Pay bracket: £500,000 - £549,999)

Steve Wright presents Radio 2 weekday show Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on Sunday mornings.

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Vanessa Feltz

Nicholas Grimshaw

Simon Mayo

£300,000 - £349,999

Lauren Laverne

£250,000 - £299,999

Ken Bruce

Scott Mills

Trevor Nelson

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Radcliffe

£150,000 - £199,999

Adrian Chiles

Greg James

Shaun Keaveny

Moira Stuart

Jo Whiley

Sport

GARY LINEKER (Pay bracket: £1,750,000 - £1,799,999)

Former England striker Gary Lineker presents the BBC's flagship football highlights programme Match of the Day on a Saturday night while he is also one of the hosts for the annual Sports Personality of the Year awards night.

Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999

Alan Shearer

£300,000 - £349,999

Sue Barker

£250,000 -£299,999

Jason Mohammad

£200,000 - £249,999

John Inverdale

Gabby Logan

£150,000 - £199,999

Jonathan Agnew

Clare Balding

Jonathan Davies

John McEnroe

EastEnders

Image caption Adam Woodyatt (left) and Danny Dyer

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

Danny Dyer

Adam Woodyatt

£150,000 - £199,999

Laurie Brett

Letitia Dean

Tameka Empson

Linda Henry

Scott Maslen

Diane Parish

Gillian Taylforth

Lacey Turner

Presenters

ALEX JONES (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £499,999)

Alex Jones co-hosts BBC One's The One Show with Matt Baker, having joined the programme in 2010. She also co-presents Shop Well for Less? and last year hosted a one-off documentary called Alex Jones - Fertility and Me.

NICKY CAMPBELL (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999)

Nicky Campbell co-hosts Radio 5 live's Breakfast Show on weekday mornings and also presents BBC One's Sunday morning programme The Big Questions.

EDDIE MAIR (Pay bracket: £300,000 - £349,999)

Pay bracket: £850,000 - £899,999

Graham Norton

£700,000 - £749,999

Jeremy Vine

£600,000 - £649,000

John Humphrys

£550,000 - £599,999

Huw Edwards

£450,000 - £499,999

Matt Baker

Claudia Winkleman

£400,000 - £449,000

Andrew Marr

Stephen Nolan

£350,000 - £399,999

Fiona Bruce

£250,000 - £299,999

Zoe Ball

Brian Cox

Evan Davis

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Chapman

Jools Holland

Dan Walker

£150,000 - £199,999

Naga Munchetty

Drama

DEREK THOMPSON (Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999)

Derek Thompson is the highest-paid actor on the list. He has played Charlie Fairhead in hospital drama Casualty since the series started in 1986.

AMANDA MEALING (Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999)

Amanda Mealing plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty, having previously played the character in the BBC's other hospital drama Holby City.

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

Peter Capaldi

Emilia Fox

David Jason

Rosie Marcel

£150,000 - £199,999

Guy Henry

Hugh Quarshie

Jemma Redgrave

Tim Roth

Catherine Shipton

News and Current Affairs

Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999

George Alagiah - Presenter

Nicholas Robinson - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Victoria Derbyshire - Presenter

Mishal Hussain - Presenter

Martha Kearney - Presenter

Laura Kuenssberg - Correspondent

Andrew Neil - Presenter

Jonathan Sopel - Correspondent

£150,000 - £199,999

Kamal Ahmed - Correspondent

Jeremy Bowen - Correspondent

Ben Brown - Presenter

Mark Easton - Correspondent

Gavin Esler - Presenter

James Naughtie - Correspondent

John Pienaar - Correspondent

Sophie Raworth - Presenter

John Simpson - Correspondent

Kirsty Wark - Presenter

Justin Webb - Presenter

TV Non scripted (Factual and Entertainment)

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Tess Daly - Presenter

£300,000 - £349,999

Nick Knowles - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Gary Barlow - Contributor

Len Goodman - Contributor

Danii Minogue - Contributor

Bruno Tonoli - Contributor

Alan Yentob - Presenter

£150,000 - £199,999

Darcey Bussell - Contributor

Mel Giedroyc - Presenter

Craig Horwood - Contributor

Paul Martin - Presenter

Simon Schama - Presenter

Specialist Contractors and Writers

Pay bracket: £150,000 - £199,999