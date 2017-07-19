BBC pay: Who earns what?
The BBC has, for the first time, published salaries of its highest paid stars - with all those earning £150,000 or more included.
The salaries are grouped into categories of £50,000 and are for the financial year 2016-17, where they came directly from the licence fee.
Radio
CHRIS EVANS (Pay bracket: £2,200,000 - £2,249,999)
Chris Evans, who is the top earner on the list, has hosted Radio 2's Breakfast Show every weekday morning since 2010. He also co-presented one series of TV show Top Gear.
STEVE WRIGHT (Pay bracket: £500,000 - £549,999)
Steve Wright presents Radio 2 weekday show Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on Sunday mornings.
Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999
- Vanessa Feltz
- Nicholas Grimshaw
- Simon Mayo
£300,000 - £349,999
- Lauren Laverne
£250,000 - £299,999
- Ken Bruce
- Scott Mills
- Trevor Nelson
£200,000 - £249,999
- Mark Radcliffe
£150,000 - £199,999
- Adrian Chiles
- Greg James
- Shaun Keaveny
- Moira Stuart
- Jo Whiley
Sport
GARY LINEKER (Pay bracket: £1,750,000 - £1,799,999)
Former England striker Gary Lineker presents the BBC's flagship football highlights programme Match of the Day on a Saturday night while he is also one of the hosts for the annual Sports Personality of the Year awards night.
Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999
- Alan Shearer
£300,000 - £349,999
- Sue Barker
£250,000 -£299,999
- Jason Mohammad
£200,000 - £249,999
- John Inverdale
- Gabby Logan
£150,000 - £199,999
- Jonathan Agnew
- Clare Balding
- Jonathan Davies
- John McEnroe
EastEnders
Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999
- Danny Dyer
- Adam Woodyatt
£150,000 - £199,999
- Laurie Brett
- Letitia Dean
- Tameka Empson
- Linda Henry
- Scott Maslen
- Diane Parish
- Gillian Taylforth
- Lacey Turner
Presenters
ALEX JONES (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £499,999)
Alex Jones co-hosts BBC One's The One Show with Matt Baker, having joined the programme in 2010. She also co-presents Shop Well for Less? and last year hosted a one-off documentary called Alex Jones - Fertility and Me.
NICKY CAMPBELL (Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999)
Nicky Campbell co-hosts Radio 5 live's Breakfast Show on weekday mornings and also presents BBC One's Sunday morning programme The Big Questions.
EDDIE MAIR (Pay bracket: £300,000 - £349,999)
Pay bracket: £850,000 - £899,999
- Graham Norton
£700,000 - £749,999
- Jeremy Vine
£600,000 - £649,000
- John Humphrys
£550,000 - £599,999
- Huw Edwards
£450,000 - £499,999
- Matt Baker
- Claudia Winkleman
£400,000 - £449,000
- Andrew Marr
- Stephen Nolan
£350,000 - £399,999
- Fiona Bruce
£250,000 - £299,999
- Zoe Ball
- Brian Cox
- Evan Davis
£200,000 - £249,999
- Mark Chapman
- Jools Holland
- Dan Walker
£150,000 - £199,999
- Naga Munchetty
Drama
DEREK THOMPSON (Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999)
Derek Thompson is the highest-paid actor on the list. He has played Charlie Fairhead in hospital drama Casualty since the series started in 1986.
AMANDA MEALING (Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999)
Amanda Mealing plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty, having previously played the character in the BBC's other hospital drama Holby City.
Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999
- Peter Capaldi
- Emilia Fox
- David Jason
- Rosie Marcel
£150,000 - £199,999
- Guy Henry
- Hugh Quarshie
- Jemma Redgrave
- Tim Roth
- Catherine Shipton
News and Current Affairs
Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999
- George Alagiah - Presenter
- Nicholas Robinson - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
- Victoria Derbyshire - Presenter
- Mishal Hussain - Presenter
- Martha Kearney - Presenter
- Laura Kuenssberg - Correspondent
- Andrew Neil - Presenter
- Jonathan Sopel - Correspondent
£150,000 - £199,999
- Kamal Ahmed - Correspondent
- Jeremy Bowen - Correspondent
- Ben Brown - Presenter
- Mark Easton - Correspondent
- Gavin Esler - Presenter
- James Naughtie - Correspondent
- John Pienaar - Correspondent
- Sophie Raworth - Presenter
- John Simpson - Correspondent
- Kirsty Wark - Presenter
- Justin Webb - Presenter
TV Non scripted (Factual and Entertainment)
Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999
- Tess Daly - Presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
- Nick Knowles - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
- Gary Barlow - Contributor
- Len Goodman - Contributor
- Danii Minogue - Contributor
- Bruno Tonoli - Contributor
- Alan Yentob - Presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
- Darcey Bussell - Contributor
- Mel Giedroyc - Presenter
- Craig Horwood - Contributor
- Paul Martin - Presenter
- Simon Schama - Presenter
Specialist Contractors and Writers
Pay bracket: £150,000 - £199,999
- Daryl Bramley - Programme Manager
- Colin Brown - Identity Architect
- Roy Clarke - Writer
- Patrick Foody - Analytics Architect
- Claire Hetherington - IT Programme Manager
- James Hewines - Technical Project Manager
- Daran Little - Writer
- Ruth Moreland - Project Manager
- Andy Pryor - Casting Manager
- Terence Reeves - Service Architect
- Noel Scotford - Programme Manager
- Richard Smith - Integration Lead