BBC stars react to their salaries being revealed

Image caption Gary Lineker tweeted that he would be reaching for his "tin-helmet"

Stars and broadcasters have given their reaction to the BBC releasing details of what it pays its top talent.

Radio 2 host Chris Evans topped the table, in a salary bracket of £2,200,000 - £2,249,999.

He was followed by Gary Lineker, Graham Norton and Jeremy Vine - in a list that revealed a gender pay gap and a lack of diversity that BBC Director General Tony Hall said must be addressed.

Of those, in the top pay brackets, Gary Lineker tweeted he would be looking for his "tin helmet" after wishing everyone "Happy BBC salary day".

He quipped his agent and commercial channels were to "blame"- possibly for his salary in the region of £1,750,000 - £1,799,999

Political, documentary and radio host Andrew Marr confirmed he is paid £400,475 a year, describing how that is less than the £600,000 he was "widely reported" to be paid a couple of years ago.

That covered his Sunday morning politics show, radio work, documentaries, obituaries and work on key news events such as elections and referendums, he said.

The presenter, who suffered a stroke in 2013, added: "As the BBC moves to deal with highly paid employees, my salary has been coming down.

Rival offers

"I now earn £139,000 a year less than I did two years ago.

"In the past I have been offered deals by the BBC's commercial rivals at a higher rate than the corporation would pay."

Radio 5 live presenter and The Big Questions TV show host Nicky Campbell said simply that he had been on network radio for 30 years this year.

"Every day I realise what a privilege it is and how lucky I am," he tweeted.

Image caption Andrew Neil makes the list; Co-host Jo Coburn does not

Andrew Neil mentioned his inclusion on the list during Wednesday morning's Daily Politics, hosted with Jo Coburn, who is not on the list.

He said: "The BBC has published details of on-screen talent, which you may be surprised to know includes me - as on-screen talent."

Discussing sport, he joked: "Is Gary Lineker coming on to do this bit? That means the budget will be gone for the year."

The list has provoked debate, not least because two-thirds of those on the list are men and there are seven of them ahead of the highest-paid woman, Claudia Winkleman, who earns an amount in the £450,000 - £499,999 bracket.

Her agent offered "no comment" in response to the publication.

Equality question

But speaking on BBC News former shadow culture secretary and former Labour leader Harriet Harman said publishing the list meant "pay discrimination" at the BBC had been "laid bare".

She described it as "the old boys' network where they're feathering their own nests and each others' and there is discrimination and unfairness against women".

"Although everybody will think it's very unfair and outrageous, this is a moment now, when it can be sorted out," she added.

Maria Miller, Basingstoke MP and chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee questioned how the BBC would handle the disparity between men and women's pay.

"If individuals are doing exactly the same job, it is actually against the law to pay them differently," she said.

"It is still incredibly unclear how the BBC is going to avoid getting into some very difficult legal positions with some of the people they employ."