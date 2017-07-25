Reality TV couples: Where are they now?
This year's loved-up Love Island pairs are walking off into the sunset - but how have other reality TV couples fared?
-
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde won Love Island 2016. After the series ended, the pair moved in together and it seemed like happily ever after. In April 2017 the couple revealed they had split up but a month later, Hoyde announced she was pregnant. The couple recently attended a pre-natal hospital appointment together.
-
Getty Images
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen met on Love Island last year and came second. The couple now share a home and announced their engagement last month. Olivia was recently seen on reality show Say Yes to the Dress UK as she searched for a gown for the big day.
-
Getty Images
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix met on the set of X Factor in December 2011 and officially went public as a couple in May 2012. Despite cheating rumours, the couple got engaged in August 2013. But in August 2015, Zayn parted ways with One Direction and signed with RCA records. He broke off his engagement with Edwards a week later. Zayn is now dating model Gigi Hadid and Perrie is seeing Arsenal footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
-
Getty Images
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag started dating while she was filming the second season of MTV's The Hills in 2007. Their tumultuous relationship was one of the core plots in the show and is said to have caused the infamous ending of Heidi's friendship with co-star Lauren Conrad. The couple married in 2009 and have gone on to compete in Celebrity Big Brother together twice. In April 2017, Heidi and Spencer announced that they are expecting their first child.
-
Getty Images
Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis and male model Jeremy McConnell met each other when they both entered Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016. After the series ended, the couple were on and off for several months. The couple have a son together but are not together (at the moment).
-
Getty Images
Stevi Ritchie and Chloe Jasmine first met as contestants during the 2014 series of X Factor. They began dating but briefly split up whilst the series was still on air. They then rekindled their romance before appearing in Celebrity Big Brother together in 2015. Despite calling off their engagement last year the couple decided to reconcile and are now back together again. Still following?
-
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's romance blossomed during the first season of E4's Made in Chelsea in 2011 but came to an end during the finale of season two when it emerged Hugo had cheated. Millie moved on and started dating rapper Professor Green and the pair tied the knot in 2013. The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2015 and a few weeks later, Millie was spotted with Hugo. Millie and Hugo confirmed their romance in May 2016 and have recently moved in together.
-
Getty Images
After serving as a judge on the talent show Any Dream Will Do, Denise Van Outen surprised viewers when she revealed she was dating the show’s winner, Lee Mead, in 2007. They married in 2009 and had their daughter a year later but in July 2013 the couple split up.
-
Getty Images
The third series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2004 saw the pairing of one of the UK’s most notable couples, glamour model Katie Price (previously known as Jordan) and singer Peter Andre. After starring in more than 10 of their own reality shows, having two children and even releasing an album together, the two divorced in 2009. After a five-year feud, they are now on more amicable terms.