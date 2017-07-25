Reality TV couples: Where are they now?

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's romance blossomed during the first season of E4's Made in Chelsea in 2011 but came to an end during the finale of season two when it emerged Hugo had cheated. Millie moved on and started dating rapper Professor Green and the pair tied the knot in 2013. The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2015 and a few weeks later, Millie was spotted with Hugo. Millie and Hugo confirmed their romance in May 2016 and have recently moved in together.