Music News LIVE: 20 July
- 20 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Radiohead play in Israel despite criticism from some fellow musicians, Johnny Marr cuts off a Smiths fan looking for a reunion and social media erupts over a new Beyonce waxwork which apparently looks more like Lindsay Lohan.
