What happened on the first day of Comic-Con?

A round-up of the film and TV events that made headlines on the first day of Comic-Con 2017.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle kicks off proceedings

The cast of Kingsman: The Golden Circle tweeted a picture of themselves on stage after they discussed the new film and showed footage of the action spy comedy.

Halle Berry stole the show though after she appeared to down half a pint of whiskey on stage.

But there was disappointment from fans that 20th Century Fox's presentation didn't include anything about the eagerly anticipated Deadpool 2 - especially as the first film was launched at Comic-Con in 2015.

Bright unveils its first full trailer

Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Lucy Fry, Noomi Rapace and Edgar Ramirez were on hand to unveil the first full trailer of their upcoming $100m Netflix film, Bright.

The Fresh Prince described the movie - which sees humans, orcs, elves, and fairies co-exist - as "mash up of the hard grit of Training Day and Lord of the Rings".

Director David Ayer praised the streaming service, saying "they let you be a film-maker", while also making a dig at his previous film, Suicide Squad, which he criticised as a watered down, PG-13 studio movie.

A Battlestar Galactica reunion

The cast of Battlestar Galactica including Grace Park, Mary McDonnell, Tricia Helfer, Aaron Douglas, Michael Trucco and Tamoh Penikett got together for a special reunion.

Eight years after the show ended, they reminisced about filming the series' four seasons and the team presented a video tribute to original Galactica star Richard Hatch, who died in February.

John Barrowman asks Doctor Who fans to give Jodie Whittaker a chance

John Barrowman, Aisha Tyler and Orlando Jones took part in a Syfy debate which took in a range of topics across the sci-fi genre.

Ahead of the debate, Barrowman had his own one-man show where he asked fans to give Jodie Whittaker a chance as the new female lead in Doctor Who.

"If we buy into the world of Doctor Who - which we do, those of us who love it - we buy into it, we commit to it, we go where that Tardis takes us," he said.

"It doesn't say that he will be a he all the time. We don't know who he'll regenerate into, so it could conceivably happen."

Legion teases a possible Professor X appearance

Former Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens and his Legion cast mates brought season two news to their panel.

The second series - based in the X-Men universe - will be expanded to 10 episodes rather than eight, and Wonder Woman star Saïd Taghmaoui will be joining the show as Amahl Farouk a.k.a. the Shadow King.

As in X-Men mythology Steven's character David is the son of Professor Charles Xavier, questions were asked as to whether Patrick Stewart, who starred as the character on the big screen, might appear in the series.

"We are working on it," was the response from show creator Noah Hawley.

Teen Wolf cast say goodbye after six seasons

The cast of Teen Wolf celebrated its sixth series, which is due to begin its final run later this month.

Dylan O'Brien (right) paid tribute to the show and his on-screen persona, Stiles, saying: "It's nothing but emotional now that it's over - this was my first part ever.

"I'll always miss this character and this show. It's sad. It makes me super emotional. I'm getting shaky just talking about it right now."

Sci-fi comes to the Middle East in Medinah

There was a sneak peak of Medinah - touted as the first sci-fi/fantasy series from the Middle East.

The cast were all in attendance including Eric Roberts, Natasha Henstridge and newcomers (l-r) Aziz Al-Dorani, Abdullah Al-Harbi, Ibrahim Al-Mirza, Hemwant Tiwari and Saad Al-Naimi.

