Linkin Park cancel North American tour after Chester Bennington death

Image copyright EPA

Linkin Park have cancelled their North American tour following the death of singer Chester Bennington.

Promoters Live Nation said refunds would be made available to all ticket-holders for the tour, which was due to begin next Thursday.

A spokesman for the company added: "We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington."

The Los Angeles County Coroner said the singer, 41, and a father of six, hanged himself on Thursday.

His body was found at a private home in the county at 09:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

He had previously struggled with addiction and had spoken to BBC Newsbeat about depression and suicide.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.