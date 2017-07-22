Blade Runner 2049: Harrison Ford responds to Deckard replicant mystery

Image copyright Getty Images

It's one of the most debated theories in sci-fi - is Harrison Ford's character in Blade Runner human or an artificially created replicant?

The answer was left as a mystery in the theatrical release of Ridley Scott's 1982 film - with even Scott and Ford arguing about it - and with a sequel due to be released in October, fans are hoping the issue will finally be resolved.

Ford and fellow cast members including Ryan Gosling introduced a second trailer and new clips from the movie at Comic-Con on Saturday, which connect the sequel to the original film.

Moderator Chris Hardwicke couldn't help but ask Ford if Blade Runner 2049 would address the lingering questions about Deckard's identity - human or replicant?

After a long pause, the star responded: "It doesn't matter what I think."

So that clears that up then.

However he did say he returned for the sequel because: "We had a really good script based on a really good idea. It deepened the understanding of my character… It had great depth."

Image copyright Warner Bros

Set 30 years after the events of the first film, the sequel sees Gosling play Blade Runner Officer K, who discovers a dark secret which leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard.

The Comic-Con panel was introduced by a hologram of Jared Leto, who stars as the villain in the movie but wasn't able to be in San Diego in person.

Gosling admitted making a Blade Runner sequel was surreal and it still hadn't quite sunk in yet that he was making it.

"I just remember when I was a kid it was one of the first films that I'd seen where it wasn't clear how I was supposed to feel when it was over," he said. "There's a moral ambiguity to it that's quite a haunting experience."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A hologram of Jared Leto wearing shocking pink trousers introduced the panel

Director Denis Villeneuve said he took on the job because he "didn't want anyone else to [muck] it up", as the original film was his inspiration to become a film-maker.

However he thanked Ridley Scott for leaving him to get on with making the film he wanted.

The final fan question in the Q&A was put to Harrison Ford - was it his goal to reboot every single one of his franchises, having turned his hand to Indiana Jones, Star Wars and now Blade Runner?

"You bet your ass it is!" he replied.

We can only hope for a Working Girl sequel next.

