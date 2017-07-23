Generation Game to be brought back with Mel and Sue

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel & Sue are to host the return of BBC classic show The Generation Game.

It has been commissioned for an initial four-episode run, although a launch date has yet to be set.

"It's a cuddly toy, it's a toaster, it's a circular power saw, no it's Mel and Sue doing the Generation Game! We can't believe it, we are so excited!" the hosts said.

The new show will combine aspects of the original series with new games.

Perkins had hinted earlier this month on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs that the presenting duo might reunite for another TV project soon, after quitting The Great British Bake Off last year when the BBC lost the rights to Channel 4.

"I'm very hopeful Mel and I will do some pratting about, but I couldn't tell you exactly what yet. Possibly some prime-time pratting," she told Kirsty Young.

Image caption Sir Bruce Forsyth fronted the Generation Game from 1971-77 and again from 1990-94

BBC Studios said audiences had identified the Generation Game as "the TV show that viewers most wanted to see back on their screens".

The show sees pairs of family members across generations take part in performance and task-based games, with the ultimate goal of facing the Conveyor Belt, and taking home prizes.

All the family pairs will start the show in the studio audience and only find out which game they are playing when Mel and Sue announce them.

A panel of star judges will score the pairs after each game and decide which will get to face the Conveyor Belt.

Charlotte Moore, the director of BBC content, said: "The Generation Game is an iconic BBC One show, so to be able to bring it back for today's audience with Mel and Sue overseeing things is a wonderful moment for the channel."

The Generation Game began on BBC One in 1971, with Sir Bruce Forsyth as its longest-serving host.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.