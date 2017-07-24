Doctor Who Christmas special: First look at Peter Capaldi's final outing

Image caption The Christmas special features Mark Gatiss (left) as a World War One soldier and David Bradley (right) as the First Doctor

Details of Peter Capaldi's final outing in Doctor Who have been revealed as the first trailer for the Christmas special was released online.

The one-minute clip for the episode, titled Twice Upon A Time, sees Capaldi and the First Doctor team up.

It features the return of Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, who had seemingly left the show at the end of series 10.

The clip also showed a guest appearance from Mark Gatiss, who plays a World War One soldier called The Captain.

The release of the trailer coincided with the cast appearing at Comic-Con in San Diego on Sunday, where they talked about the upcoming episode, the last series and looked back at Capaldi's time on the sci-fi drama.

Gatiss described the Christmas special as being "a Christmas episode without being overtly Christmassy - it's very happy-sad".

He added: "[It's] a fantastic episode and we had a great time doing it. It was a lovely way out."

It will be the third time the Sherlock actor and writer has appeared on Doctor Who, after previously starring in episodes in series three and six.

Mackie also confirmed the festive episode will be her last appearance on the show.

Fans were shown a three-minute goodbye video for Capaldi, thanking him for his time on the show, which led to a standing ovation.

The actor praised writer and executive producer Steven Moffat, saying: "Every shot you saw there came through his gentleman's mind. The message of the show comes from his heart."

Image caption Whittaker was announced in a trailer on BBC One after the Wimbledon men's final

The team also addressed the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor and first female to take on the role.

Capaldi called it "a great choice", adding: "I think Jodie's going to be amazing and she's so full of excitement and full of passion."

Meanwhile, Moffat criticised the "imaginary backlash" in the media on the issue.

"There's a lot of press about a backlash, but there is absolutely no backlash. Jodie has an 80% approval rating, and everyone who is writing anything else needs to shut up."

On Saturday, Capaldi told Empire he was both sad to be leaving the series and excited for its future.

"[The Christmas special] is a wonderful episode and I couldn't have wanted for any more.

"It's an emotional and moving end to my time as Doctor Who."

