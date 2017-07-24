Shakespeare's Globe: Michelle Terry named as new director

Image caption Michelle Terry trained as an actress at Rada

Actress and writer Michelle Terry has been named as the incoming director of Shakespeare's Globe theatre.

She said she was "so proud and excited" about her new role, describing it as "a dream come true".

Terry, who has performed at the Globe in As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Love's Labour's Lost, will take over from Emma Rice in April 2018.

Terry won an Olivier award for her performance in Tribes at the Royal Court in 2010.

She also wrote and starred in the Sky One series The Cafe, with Ralf Little.

Neil Constable, chief executive of Shakespeare's Globe, said: "Audiences have loved her sparkling and intelligent performances on our stage over the years - now they will have the opportunity to see her fresh artistic vision come to life as she moves into a new phase of her impressive career."

Image copyright Sarah Lee Image caption Emma Rice is moving on to the Old Vic

Terry most recently starred as the king in Henry V at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and as Grace in Katie Mitchell's production of Cleansed for the National Theatre.

The news comes following the controversial announcement of Rice's departure. She is leaving after the Globe's board decided her methods were not authentic enough.

Rice took charge of the London theatre in January 2016 but has come in for fierce criticism, including for her use of sound and lighting technology.

Earlier this year Rice wrote an open letter to her successor, in which she claimed the board had sought to impose "a new set of rules that I did not sign up to and could not stand by".

Rice is now launching a new theatre company at London's Old Vic.

The Globe, which opened in 1997, is a reconstruction of a Shakespearean theatre on London's Southbank.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.