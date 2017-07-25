Love Island breaks ITV2 audience record

Image copyright ITV Image caption Kem and Amber were crowned the winners on Monday's final

The final episode of Love Island helped ITV2 reach its biggest ever audience on Monday night.

An average of 2.43 million viewers tuned in live to see Kem and Amber crowned the winning couple - a huge figure for the network.

A further 150,000 watched the show on ITV2+1, and the total number of viewers is likely to rise dramatically when catch up services are included.

ITV2 have already confirmed the show will return for another series in 2018.

This year's Love Island has been something of a surprise hit for the channel, and has developed a cult following since this series launched at the beginning of June.

Last year's Love Island final was watched by 1.3m viewers, while the final of the first series was watched by 737,000 viewers in 2015.

Monday night's highest-rated programme was Diana: Our Mother Her Life and Legacy which was on ITV. The documentary was watched by 6.9 million viewers.

