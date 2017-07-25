Entertainment & Arts

Which of these is the best music video of the year?

MTV has announced its nominations for this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs), with Kendrick Lamar scoring eight nods for the video to his track Humble.

It's up for the coveted video of the year prize, won in previous years by the likes of Beyonce for Formation, Taylor Swift for Bad Blood and Miley Cyrus for Wrecking Ball.

Here's a look at the five contenders.

Image copyright Top Dawg Entertainment
Image caption Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Image copyright Atlantic Records
Image caption Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Image copyright Def Jam
Image caption Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Image copyright Epic Records
Image caption DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Image copyright XO
Image caption The Weeknd - Reminder

Following on from MTV's Movie and TV Awards, the VMAs has scrapped its best female and best male video categories in favour of a new gender neutral award for artist of the year.

It's also introduced another new category - best fight against the system - to celebrate video that inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.

The nominees in that category are:

  • Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan
  • The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
  • Big Sean - Light
  • Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
  • Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
  • John Legend - Surefire

Among the British nominees include Ed Sheeran, who's up for three awards including artist of the year, best pop for Shape of You and best cinematography for Castle on the Hill.

Image copyright Atlantic
Image caption Ed Sheeran - Castle on the Hill

Harry Styles's Sign of the Times is also up for two awards, while Coldplay, Calvin Harris and former One Directioner Zayn Malik are also nominated.

Fans can vote for their favourites across eight categories including video of the year, artist of the year and best collaboration on the MTV website.

You can see a full list of nominations here.

