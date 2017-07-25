Netflix to air Simpsons' creator Matt Groening's new show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first of more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons aired in December 1989

Simpsons' creator Matt Groening has a new adult animated comedy fantasy series heading to Netflix next year.

Disenchantment is set in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland and according to Groening, is about "life and death, love and sex".

It will be released 10 episodes at a time. Groening is also an executive producer on the show.

"Matt's brilliant work has resonated with generations round the world," said Netflix vice-president Cindy Holland.

"We couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment.

'Idiots... and jerks'

"The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

Among the characters in the new series are hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci.

Groening said: "It is also about how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

There have been more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons, which was first broadcast in December 1989.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.