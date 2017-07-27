Entertainment & Arts

Reprieve for Radio 4's Saturday Review

Tom Sutcliffe
Image caption Presenter Tom Sutcliffe said he was "delighted" by the decision

The BBC has backtracked on its decision to axe Radio 4's long-running arts programme Saturday Review.

In April it was announced a weekly round-up episode of daily arts show Front Row would replace the programme, prompting consternation and a petition.

But Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams has since confirmed Saturday Review will be retained - "for now".

"After a great deal of consideration I will be keeping the show on air at this time," she said.

"Bearing in mind the challenging financial climate I am glad that, for now, I'm able to have both Front Row and Saturday Review as part of Radio 4's ambitious and wide-ranging arts content."

Tom Sutcliffe, who presents the show, tweeted that he was "delighted" and "very grateful" for the rethink.

Saturday Review is broadcast at 19:15 on Saturday nights, the same Front Row is aired on weeknights.

