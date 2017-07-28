The Jump dropped by Channel 4 for 2018

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Sarah Harding, Mark-Francis Vandelli and Beth Tweddle have all injured themselves on the show

Winter sports reality TV show The Jump will be taking a "rest" in 2018, Channel 4 has said.

The broadcaster said the programme had been a "hugely successful brand", but wouldn't be shown at the same time as the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The show sees celebrities take on challenges like speed skating and ski-jumping and has run for four seasons.

But 34 contestants, including actress Tina Hobley and Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan, have been injured.

Jordan suffered a leg injury while former Coronation Street star actress Hobley broke her arm in two places.

There have also been injuries to:

Former gymnast Beth Tweddle - broke two vertebrae in neck and had to have part of her hip removed

Former swimmer Rebecca Adlington - dislocated shoulder

Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandell - fractured ankle

Former athlete Linford Christie - pulled hamstring

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding - injured ligament

Model Heather Mills - knee and thumb injury

Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews was the latest winner of the show, which has been presented by Davina McCall.

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 said: "The Jump has been a hugely successful brand for Channel 4 over the last four years.

"However, with such a huge amount of winter sport on screen at the start of 2018 we have decided to rest the show for the year."