So fetch! Meet the cast of the Broadway-bound Mean Girls musical

Image copyright Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Get in loser, we're going DC - Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls

The cast for the Mean Girls musical has been revealed - and it's so fetch.

The show is set to premiere in October at Washington DC's National Theatre and is then expected to head to Broadway early next year.

Tina Fey has been working on the musical with her husband, 30 Rock composer Jeff Richmond.

The 2004 teen comedy starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert - but who will take on their roles?

Image copyright Erika Henningsen Instagram/Getty Image caption Lohan's role will be played by Erika Henningsen

Stepping into Lindsay Lohan's role as Cady Heron, the home-schooled student who disrupts the high school social order, is Erika Henningsen. She was the youngest actress in Broadway history to play the role of Fantine in the Les Miserables.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taylor Louderman also starred in Bring It On: The Musical

Queen Bee of the Plastics Regina George - played by Rachel McAdams in the film - will be portrayed by Taylor Louderman. She is currently starring opposite Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie in Kinky Boots on Broadway.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kerry Butler will play maths teacher Ms Norbury

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler will play Ms Norbury, the maths teacher played by Tina Fey herself on screen. Butler's Broadway credits include Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray and Eponine in Les Miserables.

Regina's sidekicks Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners will be played by Kate Rockwell (Bring It On and Legally Blonde) and Ashley Park (Mamma Mia! and The King and I).

Cady's friends Janis and Damian will be played by Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson.

The show is set to run from 31 October until 3 December with its New York dates still to be decided, depending on the reception it gets.

