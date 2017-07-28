Top of the Lake - the critics give their verdict

Image copyright PA Image caption Kidman has joined for the second series

Jane Campion's drama Top of the Lake is back on BBC Two and it's a mixed bag when it comes to the reviews.

Series two returns to the story of Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss), four years after the original was aired.

Written by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, it sees Robin try to solve a case stemming from a body in a suitcase washed up on Bondi Beach.

Robin is also trying to reconcile with Mary, the daughter she gave up for adoption - played by Alice Englert, Campion's own daughter.

Some reviewers were delighted with the first episode - titled China Girl - lauding Campion's direction and camera work, while others were not as keen.

The first episode was watched by 1.6 million people and the series in its entirety has now been rolled out on the BBC iPlayer.

Moss is joined by stars including Nicole Kidman, as Mary's adoptive mother Julia, and Gwendoline Christie as Miranda Hilmarson, a colleague of Moss's character.

Despite being a TV show, the series has a very filmic quality and was one of the few small screen projects showcased at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Kidman is new to the series - the first, back in 2013, featured Holly Hunter, who starred in Campion's award-winning film The Piano back in 1993.

The first series followed Robin as she investigated a pregnant 12-year-old girl's disappearance.

Moss told the BBC she may make a third season - but not just yet.

The first series is also available now on the iPlayer.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.