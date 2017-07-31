Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 31 July

Music News LIVE

A weekend of music festival chaos as one event is ditched in Derbyshire due to the rain and a blaze brings another one to an end in Barcelona, Chester Bennington's ex-wife pays tribute to the late Linkin Park singer, The Strokes deny reunion rumours and Liam Gallagher falls foul of smoking rules in the States.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.