Sam Shepard: US actor and playwright dies aged 73

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam Shepard wrote more than 40 plays in his career

US actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

Shepard wrote more than 40 plays and won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for Buried Child in 1979.

He went on to be nominated for the best supporting actor Oscar for 1983's The Right Stuff and starred in films like Black Hawk Down as well as co-writing 1984's Paris, Texas.

He died at home in Kentucky on Thursday, his family has confirmed.

Shepard's death came after he experienced complications from motor neurone disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, the New York Times reported.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Shepard starred as Chuck Yeager in historical drama The Right Stuff

His first major acting role was in Terrence Malik's Days of Heaven in 1978, in which he starred alongside Richard Gere.

Other film credits include Steel Magnolias, The Pelican Brief and The Accidental Husband.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Shepard leaves three children

More recently, he was seen as Robert Rayburn in two series of Netflix thriller Bloodline.

Shepard also appears in psychological thriller Never Here, which had its premiere last month.

The father-of-three was nominated for two other Pulitzers, for Broadway plays Fool for Love and True West.

