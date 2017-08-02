Celebrity Big Brother: Who are the contestants?

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Tuesday night - and we're sure you've all been waiting with bated breath to find out who will be entering the house. Right?

Well, wonder no more. We've got the lowdown on the famous, the little bit famous and the "we're not quite sure" contestants.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis will resume hosting duties as 16 housemates join the show.

Who will survive and who will crumble under the scrutiny of the cameras?

Image copyright Getty Images

Sarah Harding should need little introduction - the singer was part of the hugely successful band Girls Aloud, formed on the 90s talent show Pop Stars.

She's since taken part in shows including Celebrity Masterchef and Tumble, and has also turned her hand to acting with roles in BBC credit crunch drama, Freefall, with Dominic Cooper, Coronation Street and St Trinian's.

Shaun Williamson will probably always be best remembered for his role as Barry in EastEnders but he's also starred in Ricky Gervais's Extras and opposite Warwick Davis in Life's Too Short.

He's no stranger to the stage either, with the roles of Baron Bomburst and Lord Scrumptious in the UK tour production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang among his credits.

Image copyright PA

Medium and psychic Derek Acorah is best known for his role on Living TV show Most Wanted.

He also does regular shows and has just finished his Whispers from Heaven tour around the UK. According to his website, he is currently working on a new TV project called Beyond the Grave. Oo-er.

Image copyright Getty Images

Paul Danan became a household name in the 90s when he played Sol in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Others might remember him as one of the best-known - and most entertaining - contestants in the first series of ITV show Love Island back in 2005. TV fans will be hoping he also brings fireworks to the Big Brother house.

Image copyright Getty Images

Helen Lederer's breakthrough acting role came in the Absolutely Fabulous television series, in which she played magazine journalist Catriona.

She's already taken part in several celebrity game shows including Celebrity Masterchef and Splash.

Image copyright Getty Images

Chad Johnson is best known as the star of US dating show The Bachelorette.

His antics made him the contestant that everyone loves to hate. He went on to star in Bachelor of Paradise but was booted out for his unacceptable behaviour. So sparks may fly.

Image copyright Getty Images

Sam Thompson is known to Made in Chelsea fans for his turbulent relationship with Tiffany Watson.

He followed in his big sister Louise's footsteps - she was one of the hit show's original cast.

But how will Sam fare mixing it with the hoi-polloi in CBB?

Image copyright Getty Images

Sandi shot to fame on Channel 4 show Gogglebox where she entertained the nation alongside her friend Sandra with their hilarious takes on various TV shows.

Sandi left the show last year and has been replaced by Sandra's daughter Chanchez.

Last year she took part in Celebrity Fat Fighters on TLC.

Karthik Nagesan may not have won The Apprentice last year but he was a big hit with audiences who loved his unabashed cockiness even though he wasn't always great at the tasks.

He described himself as the ultimate "human magnet" and cited his role model as Alexander the Great.

Image copyright Getty Images

Marissa Jade is a reality TV star in the US - she became a star in the US show Mob Wives, which features the lives of wives of ex-prisoners.

She recently tweeted a picture of herself outside the gates of Buckingham Palace. Not quite sure the Big Brother house will live up to expectations.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ex-on-the-Beach contestant and Ibiza Weekender Jordan Davies is best known for being the ex-boyfriend of Towie's Megan McKenna.

Image copyright Getty Images

Brandi Glanville was a successful model before becoming a household name in the US as a regular in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She was once married to CSI: Miami actor Eddie Cibrian, with whom she had two children. They divorced and he went on to marry singer LeAnn Rimes.

Image copyright Getty Images

Singer Amelia Lily came third on the X Factor in 2011, the year that Little Mix won.

She released three singles but then turned to the theatre with roles in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Green Day musical, American Idiot.

Trisha Paytas is a YouTube star with nearly 3 million followers. Her frank vlogs have made her a minor celebrity in the US.

Glamour model Jemma Lucy is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on MTV's Ex on the Beach. She also took part in Katie Price's model scouting show, Signed by Katie Price.

