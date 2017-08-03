Chris Evans's Radio 2 breakfast show loses half a million listeners

Image copyright PA Image caption Listening figures for Evans (left) are down while Grimshaw's see an increase

Chris Evans's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show lost almost half a million listeners in the past year, figures show.

It comes just weeks after he was named as the BBC's highest paid star.

The DJ drew 9.01m listeners a week between April and June 2017, down from 9.47m over the same period in 2016, according to figures by audience research body Rajar.

He earned between £2.2m and £2.25m during that same year.

Evans lost 370,000 listeners between the first and second quarter of this year, the figures show.

Meanwhile, Nick Grimshaw's breakfast show on Radio 1 has seen its weekly audience rise by 350,000 listeners in the last quarter to reach 5.5m.

It is also an increase on the 5.43m listeners who tuned in during the second quarter of 2016.

Radio 1 as a whole saw its audience jump by nearly half a million between April 3 and July 25 - with 9.6m listeners compared to 9.1m in the first three months of 2017.

The figures show Radio 4's Today programme has increased its weekly listeners - with 7.66m tuning in during the second quarter, compared to 7.13m three months earlier.

Radio 4 itself reached its biggest ever audience since records began in 1999 - with 11.55m listeners every week.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC radio and music, said Radio 4 was "as vital as ever as it approaches its 50th anniversary".

The BBC's figures overall were "fantastic news for radio, illustrating its enduring appeal in a crowded digital marketplace", he added.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.