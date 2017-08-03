University Challenge: Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull land radio show

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Monkmania" took the nation by storm

If watching University Challenge makes your head hurt, you might want to take an aspirin before listening to a new show Radio 4 are planning.

Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull - the breakout stars of the last series of the BBC Two quiz show - are getting behind the microphone.

The pair will present Monkman and Seagull's Polymathic Adventure on BBC Radio 4 on 21 August.

The duo became friends during filming, despite being captains of rival teams.

Monkman and Seagull each went viral in their own right, with the former proving so popular he sparked what was termed "Monkmania" among viewers.

The Cambridge economics student attracted a loyal following for his animated - and very meme-able - facial expressions.

Image copyright @Bobby_Seagull Image caption Monkman and Seagull became friends after appearing on the show

The 29-year-old's blue jumper, impressive intellect and tendency to answer questions with an upward inflection cemented his place in the hearts of quiz show fans.

He and Seagull became friends off screen and even travelled to interviews together during the series as their popularity soared.

So what will their new radio show actually be about? Good question. The pair are set to explore whether being highly intelligent is actually a useful quality.

They will discuss whether it's possible to be a useful polymath (a person of wide knowledge or learning) with guests including Stephen Fry.

If this goes well, we're keeping our fingers crossed it's just the start of their media careers.

Surely introducing Justin Bieber songs on Radio 1 would be the next logical step?

